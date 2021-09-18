What time does UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann main card start?

Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann both have a point to prove on Saturday night at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. With Smith currently ranked at #6, a win over Spann this weekend could mean title implications for the longtime veteran. Meanwhile Spann is seeking to break into the top 10 and a win over the historically durable Smith would go a long way in catapulting him towards his goal.

Smith and Spann are set to make their ring walks at approximately 10 p.m. ET. Here, we break down the start time and fight list for the entire UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann event happening this September 18th live on ESPN+.

• Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann - Light Heavyweight

• Ion Cutelaba vs. Devin Clark - Light Heavyweight

• Ariane Lipski vs. Mandy Bohm - Women’s Flyweight

• Arman Tsarukyan vs. Christos Giagos - Lightweight

• Nate Maness vs. Tony Gravely - Bantamweight

• Joaquin Buckley vs. Antonio Arroyo - Middleweight

• Mike Rodriguez vs. Tafon Nchukwi - Light Heavyweight

• Pannie Kianzad vs. Raquel Pennington - Women’s Bantamweight

• Dakota Bush vs. Rong Zhu - Lightweight

• Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron VanCamp - Lightweight

• Montel Jackson vs. JP Buys - Bantamweight

• Erin Blanchfield vs. Sarah Alpar - Women’s Flyweight

• Impa Kasanganay vs. Carlston Harris - Welterweight

• Gustavo Lopez vs. Alateng Heili - Bantamweight

• Emily Whitmire vs. Hannah Goldy - Women’s Flyweight