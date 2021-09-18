How to watch UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann via live online stream

The light heavyweights will be showcased this Saturday night live on ESPN+ as Anthony Smith does battle with Ryan Spann in a five round affair. The fight tops the UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann, which begins at 4 p.m. ET.

The entire Smith-Spann card will be available for live stream on ESPN+, with the preliminary card starting at 4:00pm ET/1:00pm PT and the main card starting at 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT. You can get ESPN+ for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. For the best value, bundle your ESPN+ with Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu, for only $13.99 per month.

Smith was on the ropes in his career after a two fight skid left him down overall in 2020. However, Smith has rebounded since then with two consecutive wins over Devin Clark and Jimmy Crute, proving that he still has something left in the tank at 33 years old.

The owner of a heavy finishing ratio, the do-or-die Smith is rightfully known as a fighter who will put it all on the line in an attempt to win — even if it means getting finished in the process. The fan favorite is still looking to confirm a second life in the light heavyweight division after nearly retiring early last year.

Spann, meanwhile, is riding high after a highlight reel knockout win over Misha Cirkunov. A flashy offensive double threat, Spann is on the cusp of the top 10 and needs a notable win to earn it.

The 6’5 light heavyweight known as “Superman” is ready to impress on ESPN+ and knows that a win over former title challenger Smith could mean a title shot of his own soon.