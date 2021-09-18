Full card for UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann

Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann are set to do battle after years of circling together around the top 15 of the division for years. With Smith currently ranked at #6, a win over a surging fan favorite like Spann may be just what his career ordered to give it a second life and chase a potential new run at the title.

Spann is seeking to break into the top 10 of the division and a win over Smith will prove instrumental in his desire. Fresh off a highlight reel win over Misha Cirkunov, the 6’5” light heavyweight is looking to live up to his moniker as “Superman” and continue his winning ways against the durable Smith.

In the co-main event, Ion Cutelaba squares off against Devin Clark in an explosive light heavyweight showdown that will serve as a crossroad bout. Cutelaba, best known for his aggressive style and willingly to exchange toe-to-toe with anyone, will surely match up well against the cagey Clark.

With Cutalaba coming into this contest off a hotly contested draw against Dustin Jacoby, he will be looking to make a definitive statement on Saturday night’s ESPN+ card. Clark is looking to get back to winning ways of his own after suffering a recent admirable defeat to Saturday’s headliner Anthony Smith.

Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann, light heavyweight

Ion Cutelaba vs. Devin Clark, light heavyweight

Ariane Lipski vs. Mandy Bohm, women’s flyweight

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Christos Giagos, lightweight

Joseph Maness vs. Tony Gravely, bantamweight

Joaquin Buckley vs. Antonio Arroyo, middleweight

Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron VanCamp, lightweight

Mike Rodriguez vs. Tafon Nchukwi, light heavyweight

Pannie Kianzad vs. Raquel Pennington, women’s bantamweight

Rong Zhu vs. Dakota Bush, lightweight

Montel Jackson vs. JP Buys, bantamweight

Erin Blanchfield vs. Sarah Alpar, women’s flyweight

Impa Kasanganay vs. Carlston Harris, welterweight

Gustavo Lopez vs. Alateng Heili, bantamweight

Emily Whitmire vs. Hannah Goldy, women’s flyweight