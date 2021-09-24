UFC 266 weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for Volkanovski vs. Ortega

UFC 266 gets underway Saturday evening at 6 p.m. ET, but a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The official weigh-in press conference starts at 2:50 p.m. ET and the ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 7 p.m. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some players that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight. The biggest question for this card was potentially already resolved. Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler were scheduled to fight a welterweight bout, but at Diaz’s request it was bumped to middleweight. There should be no issues making weight, but we’ll see on Friday afternoon.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card

Main event: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega, for Volkanovski’s featherweight championship

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy, for Shevchenko's flyweight championship

Nick Diaz vs. #15 Robbie Lawler, middleweight

#4 Curtis Blaydes vs. #6 Jairzinho Rozenstruik, heavyweight

#1 Jessica Andrade vs. #5 Cynthia Calvillo, flyweight

Preliminary card

#6 Marlon Moraes vs. #11 Merab Dvalishvili, bantamweight

#8 Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast, lightweight

#7 Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. #10 Chris Daukaus, heavyweight

#9 Roxanne Modafferi vs. #12 Taila Santos, women’s flyweight

Early preliminary card