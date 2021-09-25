What time is the Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler fight at UFC 266?

UFC 266 kicks off with a 13-fight card that is culminated by Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega. The event is happening live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will feature a particularly interesting grudge match when Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler face off in the middleweight class.

Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler have a long history both inside and outside the cage. With a rivalry that has spanned over 16 years since their first meeting at UFC 47 (yeah, it was that long ago). If anyone is curious, Diaz won the fight by stoppage but the frustration by Lawler never ceased. Apparently, not even over a decade later.

Now, the two face off again. Lawler, 1-5 since 2016 and 0-4 most recently; Diaz, 0-2 (1 No Contest due to a predictably failed marijuana drug test) dating back to 2012. However, what looks to be on paper could be an explosive resurgence of vintage warring between two rivals who may be looking to put an end to the stand-off once and for all. Don’t count out this fight as a potential fight, or knockout, of the night candidate.

The main card for the event is scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. T and will be available for purchase through ESPN+ PPV. The card is headlined by current champion Alexander Volkanovski and multiple-time challenger Brian Ortega in a UFC featherweight championship match.

The main card gets going at 10 p.m. ET, and Diaz vs. Lawler is the third fight of the card. It will get going sometime around 10:45 or 11 p.m., but that will depend on whether or not Andrade-Calvillo and Blaydes-Rozenstruik finish via stoppage or go the distance.