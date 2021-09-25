Full list of winners and stoppages from UFC 266 on September 25 [VIDEO]

UFC 266 is live tonight from T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, with two championship fights on the main card in what will be a raucous crowd for one of the first shows since live events have returned to Sin City.
Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will take on Brian Ortega for title, and one of the best pound-for-pound women’s fighters in the world in Valentina Shevchenko faces Lauren Murphy as she continues to clean out the division at 125 lbs.
We’ll have the results and winners of all fights below, and add any video from stoppages as we see it.
All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Main card
Main event: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega, for Volkanovski’s featherweight championship
Volkanovski: -195
Ortega: +165
Volkanovski by KO/TKO/DQ: +250
Ortega by KO/TKO/DQ: +700
Volkanovski by Submission: +1600
Ortega by Submission: +500
Volkanovski by Decision: +140
Ortega by Decision: +500
Draw: +5000
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy, for Shevchenko’s flyweight championship
Shevchenko: -1500
Murphy: +850
Shevchenko by KO/TKO/DQ: -110
Murphy by KO/TKO/DQ: +2500
Shevchenko by Submission: +350
Murphy by Submission: +2800
Shevchenko by Decision: +200
Murphy by Decision: +1800
Draw: +5000
Nick Diaz vs. #15 Robbie Lawler, welterweight
Diaz: +140
Lawler: -160
Diaz by KO/TKO/DQ: +650
Lawler by KO/TKO/DQ: +185
Diaz by Submission: +800
Lawler by Submission: +2500
Diaz by Decision: +275
Lawler by Decision: +225
Draw: +5000
#4 Curtis Blaydes vs. #6 Jairzinho Rozenstruik, heavyweight
Blaydes: -335
Rozenstruik: +260
Blaydes by KO/TKO/DQ: +125
Rozenstruik by KO/TKO/DQ: +380
Blaydes by Submission: +1000
Rozenstruik by Submission: +3500
Blaydes by Decision: +180
Rozenstruik by Decision: +1000
Draw: +5000
#1 Jessica Andrade vs. #5 Cynthia Calvillo, flyweight
Andrade: -225
Calvillo: +185
Andrade by KO/TKO/DQ: +225
Calvillo by KO/TKO/DQ: +1400
Andrade by Submission: +1000
Calvillo by Submission: +900
Andrade by Decision: +140
Calvillo by Decision: +330
Draw: +5000
Preliminary card
#6 Marlon Moraes vs. #11 Merab Dvalishvili, bantamweight
Moraes: +215
Dvalishvili: -265
Moraes by KO/TKO/DQ: +600
Dvalishvili by KO/TKO/DQ: +400
Moraes by Submission: +1200
Dvalishvili by Submission: +550
Moraes by Decision: +500
Dvalishvili by Decision: +100
Draw: +5000
#8 Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast, lightweight
Hooker: -155
Haqparast: +135
Hooker by KO/TKO/DQ: +225
Haqparast by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Hooker by Submission: +900
Haqparast by Submission: +2200
Hooker by Decision: +215
Haqparast by Decision: +350
Draw: +5000
#7 Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. #10 Chris Daukaus, heavyweight
Abdurakhimov: +175
Daukaus: -210
Abdurakhimov by KO/TKO/DQ: +450
Daukaus by KO/TKO/DQ: +100
Abdurakhimov by Submission: +1800
Daukaus by Submission: +1400
Abdurakhimov by Decision: +400
Daukaus by Decision: +350
Draw: +5000
#9 Roxanne Modafferi vs. #12 Taila Santos, women’s flyweight
Modafferi: +310
Santos: -410
Modafferi by KO/TKO/DQ: +2200
Santos by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Modafferi by Submission: +1100
Santos by Submission: +1100
Modafferi by Decision: +550
Santos by Decision: -165
Draw: +5000
Early preliminary card
Uros Medic vs. Jalin Turner, lightweight
Jalin Turner wins by submission (rear naked choke) at 4:01 of the first round
Body work --> head shots --> ground and pound --> RNC. Another great finish for Jalin Turner #UFC266 pic.twitter.com/j9ncJ3wvuo— MMA mania (@mmamania) September 25, 2021
Medic: -125
Turner: +105
Medic by KO/TKO/DQ: +165
Turner by KO/TKO/DQ: +300
Medic by Submission: +1200
Turner by Submission: +700
Medic by Decision: +400
Turner by Decision: +400
Draw: +5000
Cody Brundage vs. Nick Maximov, middleweight
Nick Maximov wins by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Brundage: +110
Maximov: -130
Brundage by KO/TKO/DQ: +400
Maximov by KO/TKO/DQ: +500
Brundage by Submission: +500
Maximov by Submission: +250
Brundage by Decision: +350
Maximov by Decision: +300
Draw: +5000
Matthew Semelsberger vs. Martin Sano, welterweight
Matthew Semelsberger wins by knockout at 0:15 of the first round
Wow!
Matthew Semelsberger vence a Martin Sano por KO al 0:15, Round— SoloMMA (@Solo_MMA) September 25, 2021
1 #UFC266
pic.twitter.com/aFFdgeaaWy
Semelsberger: -525
Sano: +385
Semelsberger by KO/TKO/DQ: -135
Sano by KO/TKO/DQ: +1000
Semelsberger by Submission: +500
Sano by Submission: +1600
Semelsberger by Decision: +300
Sano by Decision: +1000
Draw: +5000
Jonathan Pearce vs. Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer, featherweight
Jonathan Pearce wins by submission (rear naked choke) at 3:31 of the second round.
Jonathan Pearce soumet Omar Morales au 2ème round ! #RMCMMA #RMCUFC #UFC266 pic.twitter.com/x0dj9QsRJM— MMA Empire (@MMAempireFR) September 25, 2021
Pearce: +125
Morales: -145
Pearce by KO/TKO/DQ: +400
Morales by KO/TKO/DQ: +330
Pearce by Submission: +1100
Morales by Submission: +1100
Pearce by Decision: +330
Morales by Decision: +165
Draw: +5000