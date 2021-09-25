Full list of winners and stoppages from UFC 266 on September 25 [VIDEO]

UFC 266 is live tonight from T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, with two championship fights on the main card in what will be a raucous crowd for one of the first shows since live events have returned to Sin City.

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will take on Brian Ortega for title, and one of the best pound-for-pound women’s fighters in the world in Valentina Shevchenko faces Lauren Murphy as she continues to clean out the division at 125 lbs.

We’ll have the results and winners of all fights below, and add any video from stoppages as we see it.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Main card

Main event: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega, for Volkanovski’s featherweight championship

Volkanovski: -195

Ortega: +165

Volkanovski by KO/TKO/DQ: +250

Ortega by KO/TKO/DQ: +700

Volkanovski by Submission: +1600

Ortega by Submission: +500

Volkanovski by Decision: +140

Ortega by Decision: +500

Draw: +5000

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy, for Shevchenko’s flyweight championship

Shevchenko: -1500

Murphy: +850

Shevchenko by KO/TKO/DQ: -110

Murphy by KO/TKO/DQ: +2500

Shevchenko by Submission: +350

Murphy by Submission: +2800

Shevchenko by Decision: +200

Murphy by Decision: +1800

Draw: +5000

Nick Diaz vs. #15 Robbie Lawler, welterweight

Diaz: +140

Lawler: -160

Diaz by KO/TKO/DQ: +650

Lawler by KO/TKO/DQ: +185

Diaz by Submission: +800

Lawler by Submission: +2500

Diaz by Decision: +275

Lawler by Decision: +225

Draw: +5000

#4 Curtis Blaydes vs. #6 Jairzinho Rozenstruik, heavyweight

Blaydes: -335

Rozenstruik: +260

Blaydes by KO/TKO/DQ: +125

Rozenstruik by KO/TKO/DQ: +380

Blaydes by Submission: +1000

Rozenstruik by Submission: +3500

Blaydes by Decision: +180

Rozenstruik by Decision: +1000

Draw: +5000

#1 Jessica Andrade vs. #5 Cynthia Calvillo, flyweight

Andrade: -225

Calvillo: +185

Andrade by KO/TKO/DQ: +225

Calvillo by KO/TKO/DQ: +1400

Andrade by Submission: +1000

Calvillo by Submission: +900

Andrade by Decision: +140

Calvillo by Decision: +330

Draw: +5000

Preliminary card

#6 Marlon Moraes vs. #11 Merab Dvalishvili, bantamweight

Moraes: +215

Dvalishvili: -265

Moraes by KO/TKO/DQ: +600

Dvalishvili by KO/TKO/DQ: +400

Moraes by Submission: +1200

Dvalishvili by Submission: +550

Moraes by Decision: +500

Dvalishvili by Decision: +100

Draw: +5000

#8 Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast, lightweight

Hooker: -155

Haqparast: +135

Hooker by KO/TKO/DQ: +225

Haqparast by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Hooker by Submission: +900

Haqparast by Submission: +2200

Hooker by Decision: +215

Haqparast by Decision: +350

Draw: +5000

#7 Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. #10 Chris Daukaus, heavyweight

Abdurakhimov: +175

Daukaus: -210

Abdurakhimov by KO/TKO/DQ: +450

Daukaus by KO/TKO/DQ: +100

Abdurakhimov by Submission: +1800

Daukaus by Submission: +1400

Abdurakhimov by Decision: +400

Daukaus by Decision: +350

Draw: +5000

#9 Roxanne Modafferi vs. #12 Taila Santos, women’s flyweight

Modafferi: +310

Santos: -410

Modafferi by KO/TKO/DQ: +2200

Santos by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Modafferi by Submission: +1100

Santos by Submission: +1100

Modafferi by Decision: +550

Santos by Decision: -165

Draw: +5000

Early preliminary card

Uros Medic vs. Jalin Turner, lightweight

Jalin Turner wins by submission (rear naked choke) at 4:01 of the first round

Body work --> head shots --> ground and pound --> RNC. Another great finish for Jalin Turner #UFC266 pic.twitter.com/j9ncJ3wvuo — MMA mania (@mmamania) September 25, 2021

Medic: -125

Turner: +105

Medic by KO/TKO/DQ: +165

Turner by KO/TKO/DQ: +300

Medic by Submission: +1200

Turner by Submission: +700

Medic by Decision: +400

Turner by Decision: +400

Draw: +5000

Cody Brundage vs. Nick Maximov, middleweight

Nick Maximov wins by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Brundage: +110

Maximov: -130

Brundage by KO/TKO/DQ: +400

Maximov by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Brundage by Submission: +500

Maximov by Submission: +250

Brundage by Decision: +350

Maximov by Decision: +300

Draw: +5000

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Martin Sano, welterweight

Matthew Semelsberger wins by knockout at 0:15 of the first round

Wow!

Matthew Semelsberger vence a Martin Sano por KO al 0:15, Round

1 #UFC266

pic.twitter.com/aFFdgeaaWy — SoloMMA (@Solo_MMA) September 25, 2021

Semelsberger: -525

Sano: +385

Semelsberger by KO/TKO/DQ: -135

Sano by KO/TKO/DQ: +1000

Semelsberger by Submission: +500

Sano by Submission: +1600

Semelsberger by Decision: +300

Sano by Decision: +1000

Draw: +5000

Jonathan Pearce vs. Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer, featherweight

Jonathan Pearce wins by submission (rear naked choke) at 3:31 of the second round.

Pearce: +125

Morales: -145

Pearce by KO/TKO/DQ: +400

Morales by KO/TKO/DQ: +330

Pearce by Submission: +1100

Morales by Submission: +1100

Pearce by Decision: +330

Morales by Decision: +165

Draw: +5000