Full list of winners and stoppages from UFC 266 on September 25 [VIDEO]

We’ll be tracking the results all night during UFC 266 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 25. This runs from the early prelims through the main event of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega for the featherweight title.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Opponents Alexander Volkanovski of Australia and Brian Ortega face off during the UFC 266 ceremonial weigh-in at Park Theater on September 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC 266 is live tonight from T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, with two championship fights on the main card in what will be a raucous crowd for one of the first shows since live events have returned to Sin City.

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will take on Brian Ortega for title, and one of the best pound-for-pound women’s fighters in the world in Valentina Shevchenko faces Lauren Murphy as she continues to clean out the division at 125 lbs.

We’ll have the results and winners of all fights below, and add any video from stoppages as we see it.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Main card

Main event: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega, for Volkanovski’s featherweight championship

Volkanovski: -195
Ortega: +165

Volkanovski by KO/TKO/DQ: +250
Ortega by KO/TKO/DQ: +700
Volkanovski by Submission: +1600
Ortega by Submission: +500
Volkanovski by Decision: +140
Ortega by Decision: +500
Draw: +5000

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy, for Shevchenko’s flyweight championship

Shevchenko: -1500
Murphy: +850

Shevchenko by KO/TKO/DQ: -110
Murphy by KO/TKO/DQ: +2500
Shevchenko by Submission: +350
Murphy by Submission: +2800
Shevchenko by Decision: +200
Murphy by Decision: +1800
Draw: +5000

Nick Diaz vs. #15 Robbie Lawler, welterweight

Diaz: +140
Lawler: -160

Diaz by KO/TKO/DQ: +650
Lawler by KO/TKO/DQ: +185
Diaz by Submission: +800
Lawler by Submission: +2500
Diaz by Decision: +275
Lawler by Decision: +225
Draw: +5000

#4 Curtis Blaydes vs. #6 Jairzinho Rozenstruik, heavyweight

Blaydes: -335
Rozenstruik: +260

Blaydes by KO/TKO/DQ: +125
Rozenstruik by KO/TKO/DQ: +380
Blaydes by Submission: +1000
Rozenstruik by Submission: +3500
Blaydes by Decision: +180
Rozenstruik by Decision: +1000
Draw: +5000

#1 Jessica Andrade vs. #5 Cynthia Calvillo, flyweight

Andrade: -225
Calvillo: +185

Andrade by KO/TKO/DQ: +225
Calvillo by KO/TKO/DQ: +1400
Andrade by Submission: +1000
Calvillo by Submission: +900
Andrade by Decision: +140
Calvillo by Decision: +330
Draw: +5000

Preliminary card

#6 Marlon Moraes vs. #11 Merab Dvalishvili, bantamweight

Moraes: +215
Dvalishvili: -265

Moraes by KO/TKO/DQ: +600
Dvalishvili by KO/TKO/DQ: +400
Moraes by Submission: +1200
Dvalishvili by Submission: +550
Moraes by Decision: +500
Dvalishvili by Decision: +100
Draw: +5000

#8 Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast, lightweight

Hooker: -155
Haqparast: +135

Hooker by KO/TKO/DQ: +225
Haqparast by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Hooker by Submission: +900
Haqparast by Submission: +2200
Hooker by Decision: +215
Haqparast by Decision: +350
Draw: +5000

#7 Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. #10 Chris Daukaus, heavyweight

Abdurakhimov: +175
Daukaus: -210

Abdurakhimov by KO/TKO/DQ: +450
Daukaus by KO/TKO/DQ: +100
Abdurakhimov by Submission: +1800
Daukaus by Submission: +1400
Abdurakhimov by Decision: +400
Daukaus by Decision: +350
Draw: +5000

#9 Roxanne Modafferi vs. #12 Taila Santos, women’s flyweight

Modafferi: +310
Santos: -410

Modafferi by KO/TKO/DQ: +2200
Santos by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Modafferi by Submission: +1100
Santos by Submission: +1100
Modafferi by Decision: +550
Santos by Decision: -165
Draw: +5000

Early preliminary card

Uros Medic vs. Jalin Turner, lightweight

Jalin Turner wins by submission (rear naked choke) at 4:01 of the first round

Medic: -125
Turner: +105

Medic by KO/TKO/DQ: +165
Turner by KO/TKO/DQ: +300
Medic by Submission: +1200
Turner by Submission: +700
Medic by Decision: +400
Turner by Decision: +400
Draw: +5000

Cody Brundage vs. Nick Maximov, middleweight

Nick Maximov wins by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Brundage: +110
Maximov: -130

Brundage by KO/TKO/DQ: +400
Maximov by KO/TKO/DQ: +500
Brundage by Submission: +500
Maximov by Submission: +250
Brundage by Decision: +350
Maximov by Decision: +300
Draw: +5000

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Martin Sano, welterweight

Matthew Semelsberger wins by knockout at 0:15 of the first round

Wow!

Semelsberger: -525
Sano: +385

Semelsberger by KO/TKO/DQ: -135
Sano by KO/TKO/DQ: +1000
Semelsberger by Submission: +500
Sano by Submission: +1600
Semelsberger by Decision: +300
Sano by Decision: +1000
Draw: +5000

Jonathan Pearce vs. Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer, featherweight

Jonathan Pearce wins by submission (rear naked choke) at 3:31 of the second round.

Pearce: +125
Morales: -145

Pearce by KO/TKO/DQ: +400
Morales by KO/TKO/DQ: +330
Pearce by Submission: +1100
Morales by Submission: +1100
Pearce by Decision: +330
Morales by Decision: +165
Draw: +5000

