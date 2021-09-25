How to watch UFC 266 on ESPN+ PPV via live online stream

UFC 26 is set to get going this weekend from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 25th. There is a 5-bout main card highlighted by Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.
The early prelims will start at 6 p.m. ET with the prelims at 8 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to kick off at 10 p.m. ET with the Volkanovski-Ortega fight fight to close it out.
So how do you watch it?
The main card for UFC 266 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. You also have the option to either buy the card or buy the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+!
The early prelims for UFC 266 will be live streamed on UFC Fight Pass, and are free for those that pay monthly for the channel. The 4-fight preliminary card for UFC 266 will air on ESPN and ESPN+, and is free to all subscribers. For those wanting to see the biggest action break down on the main card, subscribe to ESPN+ PPV for only $69.99 by ESPN. You can click on the buy portion of the app to get the show in full.
UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+
- Main event: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega, for Volkanovski’s featherweight championship
- Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy, for Shevchenko’s flyweight championship
- Nick Diaz vs. #15 Robbie Lawler, welterweight
- #4 Curtis Blaydes vs. #6 Jairzinho Rozenstruik, heavyweight
- #1 Jessica Andrade vs. #5 Cynthia Calvillo, flyweight
Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ESPNEWS
- #6 Marlon Moraes vs. #11 Merab Dvalishvili, bantamweight
- #8 Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast, lightweight
- #7 Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. #10 Chris Daukaus, heavyweight
- #9 Roxanne Modafferi vs. #12 Taila Santos, women’s flyweight
Early preliminary card, 6 p.m. ET UFC Fight Pass
- Uros Medic vs. Jalin Turner, lightweight
- Cody Brundage vs. Nick Maximov, middleweight
- Matthew Semelsberger vs. Martin Sano, welterweight
- Jonathan Pearce vs. Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer, featherweight