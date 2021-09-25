How to watch UFC 266 on ESPN+ PPV via live online stream

UFC 26 is set to get going this weekend from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 25th. There is a 5-bout main card highlighted by Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.

The early prelims will start at 6 p.m. ET with the prelims at 8 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to kick off at 10 p.m. ET with the Volkanovski-Ortega fight fight to close it out.

So how do you watch it?

The main card for UFC 266 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. You also have the option to either buy the card or buy the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+!

The early prelims for UFC 266 will be live streamed on UFC Fight Pass, and are free for those that pay monthly for the channel. The 4-fight preliminary card for UFC 266 will air on ESPN and ESPN+, and is free to all subscribers. For those wanting to see the biggest action break down on the main card, subscribe to ESPN+ PPV for only $69.99 by ESPN. You can click on the buy portion of the app to get the show in full.

UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega, for Volkanovski’s featherweight championship

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega, for Volkanovski’s featherweight championship Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy, for Shevchenko’s flyweight championship

Nick Diaz vs. #15 Robbie Lawler, welterweight

#4 Curtis Blaydes vs. #6 Jairzinho Rozenstruik, heavyweight

#1 Jessica Andrade vs. #5 Cynthia Calvillo, flyweight

Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ESPNEWS

#6 Marlon Moraes vs. #11 Merab Dvalishvili, bantamweight

#8 Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast, lightweight

#7 Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. #10 Chris Daukaus, heavyweight

#9 Roxanne Modafferi vs. #12 Taila Santos, women’s flyweight

Early preliminary card, 6 p.m. ET UFC Fight Pass