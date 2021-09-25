 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch UFC 266 on ESPN+ PPV via live online stream

We go over how to watch the UFC 266 pay-per-view, with the featherweight and women’s flyweight titles on the line.

By talen.guzman
Nick Diaz stands on stage during the UFC 266 Press Conference at Park Theater at Park MGM on September 23, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC 26 is set to get going this weekend from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 25th. There is a 5-bout main card highlighted by Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.

The early prelims will start at 6 p.m. ET with the prelims at 8 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to kick off at 10 p.m. ET with the Volkanovski-Ortega fight fight to close it out.

So how do you watch it?

The main card for UFC 266 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. You also have the option to either buy the card or buy the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+!

The early prelims for UFC 266 will be live streamed on UFC Fight Pass, and are free for those that pay monthly for the channel. The 4-fight preliminary card for UFC 266 will air on ESPN and ESPN+, and is free to all subscribers. For those wanting to see the biggest action break down on the main card, subscribe to ESPN+ PPV for only $69.99 by ESPN. You can click on the buy portion of the app to get the show in full.

UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

  • Main event: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega, for Volkanovski’s featherweight championship
  • Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy, for Shevchenko’s flyweight championship
  • Nick Diaz vs. #15 Robbie Lawler, welterweight
  • #4 Curtis Blaydes vs. #6 Jairzinho Rozenstruik, heavyweight
  • #1 Jessica Andrade vs. #5 Cynthia Calvillo, flyweight

Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ESPNEWS

  • #6 Marlon Moraes vs. #11 Merab Dvalishvili, bantamweight
  • #8 Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast, lightweight
  • #7 Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. #10 Chris Daukaus, heavyweight
  • #9 Roxanne Modafferi vs. #12 Taila Santos, women’s flyweight

Early preliminary card, 6 p.m. ET UFC Fight Pass

  • Uros Medic vs. Jalin Turner, lightweight
  • Cody Brundage vs. Nick Maximov, middleweight
  • Matthew Semelsberger vs. Martin Sano, welterweight
  • Jonathan Pearce vs. Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer, featherweight

More From DraftKings Nation