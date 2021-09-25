 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega at UFC 266 via live online stream

We go over how to watch the Alexander Volkanovski-Brian Ortega featherweight title fight at UFC 266, which will be broadcast on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

UFC featherweight Brian Ortega training at the Huntington Beach Ultimate Training Center, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Ortega will face UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266 on Sept. 25 in Las Vegas for the title Photo by Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

This weekend features Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega headlining a five-round main event contested at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Both men are riding victories into this contest, albeit the streak that Volkanovski has been able to string together in recent years has been more impressive.

The full event will get started with the early prelims starting at 8 p.m. ET followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET. The main card will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

Volkanovski and Ortega are both explosive, dynamic, well-rounded fighters with the skill sets to threaten each other at any point in a fight. No stranger to flying elbows, flying knees, spinning back fists, and a variety of grappling scrambles that look like two cats having a fight, both of them match up exceptionally well for each either — especially for fans.

For those if you with some confidence in the reigning the champion can grab -180 on the favorite while those with faith in the underdog get +155 for their money. Check out the full breakdown of off for UFC 266 at DraftKings Sportsbook

