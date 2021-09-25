 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy at UFC 266 via live online stream

We go over how to watch the Valentina Shevchenko-Lauren Murphy flyweight title fight on UFC 266, which will be broadcast on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

By talen.guzman
Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgystan takes an elbow from Jessica Andrade of Brazil during the Women’s Flyweight Title bout of UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images

The surging Valentina Shevchenko (-1500) will look to continue her winning ways when she faces stiff challenger Lauren Murphy (+800) this Saturday night from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The full event will get started with the early prelims kicking off at 8 p.m. ET followed by the main card stating at 10 p.m. ET. The card for UFC 266 will be conveniently live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost only $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+, all in one simple bundle!

Valentina Shevchenko has more or less been a buzzsaw throughout her career, barely struggling at the hands of even elite opposition like Jessica Andrade, Joanna Jedrzejczyk , and Holly Holm look simply overwhelmed by her versatility and offensive dynamism. To her credit, Murphy is a gritty competitor with a lot of durability, but she lacks the skill set — either on her feet or offensively wrestling — to threaten a dynamo like Shevchenko.

Those looking to get the full scoop on betting opportunities, check out the line up of the card’s betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

More From DraftKings Nation