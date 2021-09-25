What time is the Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega fight at UFC 266?

UFC 266 features a stacked 13-fight card live on ESPN+ PPV this Saturday night from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the whole card kicking off at 6 p.m. ET. The main card for the event is scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET and will be available for purchase through ESPN+ PPV. The card is headlined by reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega in a UFC featherweight championship match.

The main event title fight is estimated to get going at just after midnight, according to UFC projections. With the main card starting at 10 p.m., quick fights could get the main event going a little earlier than expected. However, just after midnight on the east coast is probably a safe bet for your bed time, though.

Volkanovski has been on an absolute tear through the featherweight division in recent years, grabbing wins over opposition such as Darren Elkins, Chad Mendes, Jose Aldo, and Max Holloway (twice!). There is no question that Volkanovski, a well-rounded, high-volume ball of energy that can outwork, out-hustle, and out-grind practically everyone in the 145-pound division.

Ortega, to his credit, is an extraordinary grappler who displayed the best striking of his career when he dismantled Chan Sung Jung over a five round distance.

No matter the outcome, there is no opportunity to miss an event like UFC 266, live from ESPN+ PPV.