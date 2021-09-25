What time is the Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy fight at UFC 266?

Live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, UFC 266 features a stellar 13-fight card, with two titles on the line, that will be broadcast live all over ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN+ PPV. The main card for the event is scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET and will be available for purchase through ESPN+ PPV.

The card is headlined by the surging reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski and multiple-time title challenger Brian Ortega in a UFC featherweight championship match. However, we also get a title fight in the co-main event as Valentina Shevchenko puts her flyweight title on the line against Lauren Murphy.

The main card gets going at 10 p.m. ET and this is the fourth bout of that card. It will likely get started in the 11 p.m. hour, but also will depend on the length of the first three fights on the card.

Shevchenko is the reigning and defending champion for good reason. She has been a buzz saw throughout the flyweight division, amassing 7 straight victories alongside snatching up the title. Shevchenko, known for her Muay Thai, is deceptively sharp with clinch throws and is known to possess sharp foot movement that keeps her opponents frequently guessing.

Murphy is a stifling wrestler and a durable opponent for anyone in the cage. Don’t be fooled by her 38 years of age, Murphy can and will grind and wrestle her way to a victory against even solid opposition. With a win meaning title implications for both women, expect the best foot forward to be displayed by Shevchenko and the underdog Murphy.