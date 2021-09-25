 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 via live online stream

We go over how to watch the Nick Diaz-Robbie Lawler middleweight fight on UFC 266, which will be broadcast on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Nick Diaz (L) and guest Martin Sano are seen attending the UFC 261 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC returns this Saturday night with a big card for UFC 266. It is topped by two title fights, but the main card also feaures longtime rivals stepping into the cage against each other for the first time in 11 years. Nick Diaz returns to the cage against Robbie Lawler in a bout that was moved up from welterweight to middleweight this week.

Live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the preliminary card action kicks off with Omar Morales (-150) vs. Jonathan Pearce (+120) at 8 p.m. ET. The main card action begins at 10 p.m. ET. Lawler comes into this fight as a -140 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Diaz is a +120 underdog.

The preliminary and main cards for UFC 266 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+!

