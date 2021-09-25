What time the UFC 266 main card starts on September 25

UFC 266 culminates this Saturday night with reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski battling Brian Ortega from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The surging Volkanovski has been putting on thrilling performances one after another but Ortega earned a shot at the belt with a rousing decision win over longtime veteran Chan Sung Jung.

UFC 266 will get underway at 6 p.m. ET with four fights on the early preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass. Once that wraps, the regular preliminary card is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN and ESPN+. There are currently four fights scheduled for that part of the show.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET, and will take place live on ESPN+ PPV. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. If you only find an interest in the main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega, it is estimated to start at approximately midnight ET.

UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega, for Volkanovski’s featherweight championship

Nick Diaz vs. #15 Robbie Lawler, welterweight

#4 Curtis Blaydes vs. #6 Jairzinho Rozenstruik, heavyweight

#1 Jessica Andrade vs. #5 Cynthia Calvillo, flyweight

Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ESPNEWS

#6 Marlon Moraes vs. #11 Merab Dvalishvili, bantamweight

#8 Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast, lightweight

#7 Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. #10 Chris Daukaus, heavyweight

#9 Roxanne Modafferi vs. #12 Taila Santos, women’s flyweight

Early preliminary card, 6 p.m. ET UFC Fight Pass