What time is the Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 266?

The UFC 266 main card features a heavyweight bout between Curtis Blaydes and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. What time will the fighters touch gloves in the Octagon?

By talen.guzman
Curtis Blaydes poses for a portrait during a UFC photo session on September 22, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 266 kicks off with a 13-fight card that is culminated by Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega. Live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, fight fans get to see fireworks unfold in a surprisingly late summer extravaganza.

The main card for the event is scheduled to get started at 8 p.m. ET and will be available for purchase through ESPN+ PPV. The card is headlined by current champion Alexander Volkanovski and multiple-time challenger Brian Ortega in a UFC featherweight championship match.

The main card will feature a pair of heavyweight contenders. Fourth-ranked Curtis Blaydes faces sixth-ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik, with the winner looking to make some noise int he division. The main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET, so this second bout of the card will likely get going around 10:30. Of course, it could move up if the opening bout between Jessica Andrade and Cynthia Calvillo ends earlier than expected.

