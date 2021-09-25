What time is the Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 266?

UFC 266 kicks off with a 13-fight card that is culminated by Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega. Live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, fight fans get to see fireworks unfold in a surprisingly late summer extravaganza.

The main card for the event is scheduled to get started at 8 p.m. ET and will be available for purchase through ESPN+ PPV. The card is headlined by current champion Alexander Volkanovski and multiple-time challenger Brian Ortega in a UFC featherweight championship match.

The main card will feature a pair of heavyweight contenders. Fourth-ranked Curtis Blaydes faces sixth-ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik, with the winner looking to make some noise int he division. The main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET, so this second bout of the card will likely get going around 10:30. Of course, it could move up if the opening bout between Jessica Andrade and Cynthia Calvillo ends earlier than expected.