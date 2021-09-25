What time is the Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo fight at UFC 266?

Jessica Andrade and Cynthia Calvillo will compete in the women’s flyweight bout to open the main card at UFC 266 on Saturday, September 25th from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Andrade will enter with a 21-9 fight record but lost three of her last four fights — most recently a defeat against Valentina Shevchenko in April. Calvillo will come in with a 9-2-1 record but hasn’t fought since November 2020, which was a loss to Katlyn Chookagian. Andrade is a -240 moneyline favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook with Cynthia Calvillo at +195 as the underdog.

The main card for the event is scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET and will be available for purchase through ESPN+ PPV. The card is headlined by current champion Alexander Volkanovski and multiple-time challenger Brian Ortega in a UFC featherweight championship match. Andrade vs. Calvillo is the first fight on the main card, so it will get started just after 10 p.m.

The main card gets going at 10 p.m. ET, and Diaz vs. Lawler is the third fight of the card. It will get going sometime around 10:45 or 11 p.m., but that will depend on whether or not Andrade-Calvillo and Blaydes-Rozenstruik finish via stoppage or go the distance.