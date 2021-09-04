How to watch UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till via live online stream

The APEX will be full of excitement on Saturday afternoon for UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till. The event will be broadcasted on ESPN+ with the main card beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET, and the prelims at 1:30 p.m ET on ESPN+.

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Or you can purchase it apart of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

The main card has five fights, including the main event bout between Derek Brunson and Darren Till at middleweight. Brunson enters the octagon with a professional fighting record of 22-7 and is ranked fifth in the middleweight class. Till has a professional fighting record of 18-3-1 and is ranked 7th in the middleweight class. Till is listed as a -170 favorite and Brunson is the underdog at +150, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saturday afternoon’s co-main bout will be between heavyweights Tom Aspinall and Serghei Spivac. Aspinall has a 10-2 fighting record and ranked 13th in the heavyweight class. He last fought at UFC Fight Night 185 in February where he defeated Andrei Arlovski by submission in Round 2.

Spivac has a 13-2 pro fighting record and ranked 14th in the heavyweight division heading into this weekend’s co-main bout. “The Polar Bear” last fought at UFC on ESPN 25 in June, where he defeated Alexey Oleynik by unanimous decision. The prelim card has five bouts but is always subject to change. A few of the notable prelim fights are Molly McCann vs. Ji Yeon Kim (women’s flyweight), Jack Shore vs. Liudvik Sholinian (bantamweight), and Julian Erosa vs. Charles Jourdain (catchweight).