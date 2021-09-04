Full card for UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till

The UFC APEX will be getting the matinee treatment for UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till. Saturday afternoon’s main card will begin at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with five bouts, while the five-fight preliminary card starts at 1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

The main event features a ranked middleweight bout with Derek Brunson and Darren Till. Brunson has a professional fighting record of 22-7 and ranked fifth in the middleweight division. The 37-year-old mixed martial artist last competed at UFC on ESPN 21 in March, where he defeated Kevin Holland for his fourth-straight win.

Till has a professional fighting record of 18-3-1 and ranked seventh in the middleweight division. “The Gorilla” will be competing in his first bout this year after last fighting in July 2020 at UFC on ESPN 14. The 28-year-old lost by unanimous decision to Robert Whittaker, which was his third defeat in three years.

The preliminary card has a few good matchups inside the octagon, which includes the lone women’s flyweight fight between Molly McCann and Ji Yeon Kim. There’s also an interesting bantamweight bout with undefeated Jack “Tank” Shore taking on Luidvik Sholinian, who is making his UFC debut.

Main Card

Derek Brunson, middleweight: +150

Darren Till: -170

Tom Aspinall, heavyweight: -255

Serghei Spivac: +205

Alex Morono, welterweight: -135

David Zawada: +115

Modestas Bukauskas, light heavyweight: -155

Khalil Rountree, Jr.: +135

Paddy Pimblett, lightweight: -150

Luigi Vendramini: +130

Preliminary Card

Molly McCann, women’s flyweight: -105

Ji Yeon Kim: -115

Jack Shore, bantamweight: -490

Liudvik Sholinian: +360

Julian Erosa: +160

Charles Jourdain:-190

Dalcha Lungiambula, middleweight: +145

Marc-Andre Barriault: -165

Jonathan Martinez, bantamweight: -170

Marcelo Rojo: +140