Full card for UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till

The UFC APEX will be getting the matinee treatment for UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till. Saturday afternoon’s main card will begin at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with five bouts, while the five-fight preliminary card starts at 1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
The main event features a ranked middleweight bout with Derek Brunson and Darren Till. Brunson has a professional fighting record of 22-7 and ranked fifth in the middleweight division. The 37-year-old mixed martial artist last competed at UFC on ESPN 21 in March, where he defeated Kevin Holland for his fourth-straight win.
Till has a professional fighting record of 18-3-1 and ranked seventh in the middleweight division. “The Gorilla” will be competing in his first bout this year after last fighting in July 2020 at UFC on ESPN 14. The 28-year-old lost by unanimous decision to Robert Whittaker, which was his third defeat in three years.
The preliminary card has a few good matchups inside the octagon, which includes the lone women’s flyweight fight between Molly McCann and Ji Yeon Kim. There’s also an interesting bantamweight bout with undefeated Jack “Tank” Shore taking on Luidvik Sholinian, who is making his UFC debut.
Main Card
Derek Brunson, middleweight: +150
Darren Till: -170
Tom Aspinall, heavyweight: -255
Serghei Spivac: +205
Alex Morono, welterweight: -135
David Zawada: +115
Modestas Bukauskas, light heavyweight: -155
Khalil Rountree, Jr.: +135
Paddy Pimblett, lightweight: -150
Luigi Vendramini: +130
Preliminary Card
Molly McCann, women’s flyweight: -105
Ji Yeon Kim: -115
Jack Shore, bantamweight: -490
Liudvik Sholinian: +360
Julian Erosa: +160
Charles Jourdain:-190
Dalcha Lungiambula, middleweight: +145
Marc-Andre Barriault: -165
Jonathan Martinez, bantamweight: -170
Marcelo Rojo: +140