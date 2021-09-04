What time does UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Hill main card start?

UFC returns to action on Saturday, September 4 with a matinee edition of Fight Night. Derek Brunson and Darren Till square off in a middleweight bout that will main event the Saturday card on ESPN+. The preliminary card gets going at 1:30 p.m. ET and the main card gets going at 4 p.m. ET.

We can expect the main event sometime in the 6 p.m. hour, depending on the length of the four preceding main card fights. Although Brunson is the higher ranked fighter (5th vs. 7th) in the middleweight division, Till is a -170 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. That’s an interesting number considering Till has lost three of his last four fights while Brunson has won four straight.

The one common opponent between the two fighters is Robert Whittaker, who beat Brunson via TKO in 2016 and Hill via unanimous decision in July 2020. Whittaker was Hill’s last opponent as he has dealt with injuries over the past year.

Here are the start times and fight list for the UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till for Saturday, September 4 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Main card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

Derek Brunson, middleweight: +150

Darren Till: -170

Tom Aspinall, heavyweight: -255

Serghei Spivac: +205

Alex Morono, welterweight: -135

David Zawada: +115

Modestas Bukauskas, light heavyweight: -155

Khalil Rountree, Jr.: +135

Paddy Pimblett, lightweight: -150

Luigi Vendramini: +130

Preliminary card, 1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

Molly McCann, women’s flyweight: -105

Ji Yeon Kim: -115

Jack Shore, bantamweight: -490

Liudvik Sholinian: +360

Julian Erosa: +160

Charles Jourdain:-190

Dalcha Lungiambula, middleweight: +145

Marc-Andre Barriault: -165

Jonathan Martinez, bantamweight: -170

Marcelo Rojo: +140