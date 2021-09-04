What time does UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Hill main card start?

UFC returns to action on Saturday, September 4 with a matinee edition of Fight Night. Derek Brunson and Darren Till square off in a middleweight bout that will main event the Saturday card on ESPN+. The preliminary card gets going at 1:30 p.m. ET and the main card gets going at 4 p.m. ET.
We can expect the main event sometime in the 6 p.m. hour, depending on the length of the four preceding main card fights. Although Brunson is the higher ranked fighter (5th vs. 7th) in the middleweight division, Till is a -170 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. That’s an interesting number considering Till has lost three of his last four fights while Brunson has won four straight.
The one common opponent between the two fighters is Robert Whittaker, who beat Brunson via TKO in 2016 and Hill via unanimous decision in July 2020. Whittaker was Hill’s last opponent as he has dealt with injuries over the past year.
Here are the start times and fight list for the UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till for Saturday, September 4 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Main card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+:
Derek Brunson, middleweight: +150
Darren Till: -170
Tom Aspinall, heavyweight: -255
Serghei Spivac: +205
Alex Morono, welterweight: -135
David Zawada: +115
Modestas Bukauskas, light heavyweight: -155
Khalil Rountree, Jr.: +135
Paddy Pimblett, lightweight: -150
Luigi Vendramini: +130
Preliminary card, 1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+:
Molly McCann, women’s flyweight: -105
Ji Yeon Kim: -115
Jack Shore, bantamweight: -490
Liudvik Sholinian: +360
Julian Erosa: +160
Charles Jourdain:-190
Dalcha Lungiambula, middleweight: +145
Marc-Andre Barriault: -165
Jonathan Martinez, bantamweight: -170
Marcelo Rojo: +140