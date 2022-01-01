Jake Paul offers to retire from boxing and fight in UFC if Dana White increases fighter pay, offers better health care

YouTube personality and boxer Jake Paul has been in a war of words with UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal. After a second win over former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley, Paul has and Masvidal have been going back and forth. Paul offered Masvidal $5 million for a fight after Masvidal colorfully said Paul couldn’t afford him. Masvidal has since called Paul a little bitch.

On New Year’s Day, Paul offered up a challenge to UFC President Dana White. They’ve gone back and forth and Paul upped the ante a bit. He made a New Year’s challenge, offering to retire from boxing and fight Masvidal in the Octagon rather than the boxing ring. In return, Paul asks that White increase the minimum pay for fighters, guarantee a 50/50 split of UFC revenue between the organization and the fighters, and provide long-term healthcare to the fighters.

We all know none of this will happen anytime soon, but it’s still impressive to see Paul push White on something that the UFC President has resisted for years. Who knew we’d get that from Jake Paul!