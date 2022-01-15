Full card for UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze

UFC Fight Night is back on Saturday, January 15th from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The prelims are set to start at 5:00 p.m. ET and the four-match card will air on ESPN+. The six-bout main card is tentatively scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET and it will air on both ESPN and ESPN+. The main event of the night features a featherweight matchup between Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze with both fighters being ranked in the top-10 for featherweights heading into the night.

Kattar is the veteran fighter with a 22-5 record but comes into UFC Fight Night as the +190 underdog. We haven’t seen him fight in almost a calendar year as his last matchup was a unanimous decision loss against Max Holloway. For Chikadze, he enters with a 14-2 record, has won his last nine fights and is the -240 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Most recently, he knocked out Edson Barboza last August and has three knockout wins in a row. The intrigue from this matchup is that Kattar has never been knocked out while Chikadze has three in a row. Look for the winner from this matchup being in the title picture by the end of the year.

Speaking of a future title shot, women’s flyweights Katlyn Chookagian and Jennifer Maia have entered the chat. Both of these women rank in the top-five for rankings and the winner will likely be next in line for a shot at the champion Valentina Shevchenko. A matchup on the prelim card to keep an eye on is a featherweight fight between Brian Kelleher and Kevin Croom. Both fights have over 30 fights in their professional career so look for a calculated outing from both of those fighters.

Below is a full look at Saturday’s full slate, and every fight can be seen via an ESPN+ subscription from the preliminaries to the main card.

Main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

#5 Calvin Kattar vs. #8 Giga Chikadze, featherweight

#2 Katlyn Chookagian vs. #4 Jennifer Maia, flyweight

#5 Brandon Royval vs. #7 Rogerio Bontorin, flyweight

Jake Collier vs. Chase Sherman, heavyweight

Bill Algeo vs. Joanderson Brito, featherweight

Dakota Bush vs. Viacheslav Borshchev, lightweight

Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

Court McGree vs. Ramiz Brahimaj, welterweight

TJ Brown vs. Charles Rosa, lightweight

Brian Kelleher vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov, featherweight

Silvana Juarez vs. Vanessa Demopoulos, strawweight