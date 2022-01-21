Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane weigh-in: Start time, live stream, results for UFC 270

UFC 270 comes to you live on Saturday, January 22nd from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The main event on the card is a heavyweight title fight between the regular champion Francis Ngannou and the interim champion Ciryl Gane.

The card gets underway at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass with the early preliminary card. The regular prelim card is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. ET airing on both ESPN2 and ESPN+. Finally, the main card consists of five bouts and is tentatively scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET and is only available on PPV.

As is customary for every UFC event, the participants must weigh in prior to the fight to make sure they are eligible to fight in their weight class. Generally, the fights in the heavyweight division, like Ngannou and Gane, have to be between 206 and 265 lbs. The weigh-in for the main event for UFC 270 is scheduled for Friday, January 21st at 7:00 p.m. ET and it will air on ESPN+.