Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo weigh-in: Start time, live stream, results for UFC 270

UFC 270 comes to you live on Saturday, January 22nd from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The early prelim card features four matches and will start at 6:00 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. The prelim card has four fights and is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET airing on both ESPN2 and ESPN+. The main card of the evening consists of five fights and is tentatively scheduled to start at 10:00 p.m. ET and is only available on PPV.

The co-main event of the evening is a flyweight title fight between the champion Brandon Moreno and the challenger Deiveson Figueiredo. This is the second to last fight of the night ahead of the main event heavyweight title fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane.

As with every UFC event, there will be a weigh-in to ensure that both competitors for each bout make the respective weight for their weight class and are eligible to compete. For flyweights, they have to be between 115 lbs. and 125 lbs. The weigh-in for UFC 270 is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, January 21st and it will air on ESPN+.