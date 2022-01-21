 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC 270 weigh-in: Start time, live stream, results for championship card

We discuss when the weigh in will be for UFC 270 airing on Saturday, January 22nd.

By TeddyRicketson
Francis Ngannou (red gloves) before fighting Jairzinho Rozenstruik (blue gloves) during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 270 comes to you live on Saturday, January 22nd from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The early prelim card is set to get started at 6:00 p.m. ET and it will air on UFC Fight Pass. The prelim card follows that and is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET and it will on both ESPN2 and ESPN+. The main card of the night is tentatively scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET and is only available on PPV.

Every UFC event features a weigh-in event that ensures that each competitor makes the respective weight for their divisions. The weigh-ins for UFC 270 will take place on Friday, January 21st. The event will air on ESPN+ and will start at 7:00 p.m. ET.

UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

  • Main event: Francis Ngannou (c) vs. Ciryl Gane (interim c), heavyweight
  • Brandon Moreno (c) vs. #1 Deiveson Figueiredo, flyweight
  • Michael Pereira vs. Andre Fialho, welterweight
  • #15 Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov, bantamweight
  • Rodolfo Vieira vs. Wellington Turman, middleweight

Preliminary card, 8 p.m., ESPNEWS

  • Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry, bantamweight
  • #13 Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Jourdain, featherweight
  • Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez, welterweight
  • Michael Morales vs. Trevin Giles, welterweight

Early preliminary card, 6 p.m., UFC Fight Pass

  • Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira, bantamweight
  • Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Vanessa Demopoulos, strawweight
  • Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez, lightweight
  • Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius, flyweight

