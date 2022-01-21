UFC 270 weigh-in: Start time, live stream, results for championship card

UFC 270 comes to you live on Saturday, January 22nd from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The early prelim card is set to get started at 6:00 p.m. ET and it will air on UFC Fight Pass. The prelim card follows that and is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET and it will on both ESPN2 and ESPN+. The main card of the night is tentatively scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET and is only available on PPV.

Every UFC event features a weigh-in event that ensures that each competitor makes the respective weight for their divisions. The weigh-ins for UFC 270 will take place on Friday, January 21st. The event will air on ESPN+ and will start at 7:00 p.m. ET.

UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: Francis Ngannou (c) vs. Ciryl Gane (interim c), heavyweight

Michael Pereira vs. Andre Fialho, welterweight

#15 Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov, bantamweight

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Wellington Turman, middleweight

Preliminary card, 8 p.m., ESPNEWS

Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry, bantamweight

#13 Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Jourdain, featherweight

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez, welterweight

Michael Morales vs. Trevin Giles, welterweight

Early preliminary card, 6 p.m., UFC Fight Pass