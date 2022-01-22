How to watch UFC 270 on ESPN+ PPV via live online stream

UFC 270 is set to get going this weekend from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, January 22nd. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane fighting for the heavyweight title. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.

The Ngannou vs. Gane bout is the first of two title fights as the co-main event will feature Brandon Moreno against Deiveson Figueiredo for the flyweight title. Other fights on the main card include Michael Pereira vs. Andre Fialho (welterweight), Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov (bantamweight) and Rodolfo Vieira vs. Wellington Turman (middleweight).

So how do you watch it?

The main card for UFC 270 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The early prelims for UFC 270 will be live-streamed on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+, and are free for those that pay monthly for the channel. The four-fight preliminary card for UFC 270 will air on ESPN and ESPN+ and is free to all subscribers. But everyone will need to pay for the last five fights on the main card, and that will be $69.99 added to your credit card by ESPN. You can click on the buy portion of the app to get the show in full.

UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: Francis Ngannou (c) vs. Ciryl Gane (interim c), heavyweight

Brandon Moreno (c) vs. #1 Deiveson Figueiredo, flyweight

Michael Pereira vs. Andre Fialho, welterweight

#15 Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov, bantamweight

Michael Morales vs. Trevin Giles, welterweight

Preliminary card, 8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN+

Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry, bantamweight

Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira, bantamweight

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez, welterweight

Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez, lightweight

Early preliminary card, 7 p.m., UFC Fight Pass