How to watch Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270 via live online stream

The UFC will return to action this weekend with UFC 270 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, January 22nd. The five-bout main card is scheduled to get started at 10:00 p.m. ET and will be highlighted by a flyweight title bout between the champion Brandon Moreno and the challenger Deiveson Figueiredo in the co-main event.

Moreno is the champion having won the belt off of Figueiredo back in June of 2021. This will be the third matchup between these fighters with their initial fight in December of 2020 ending in a draw. DraftKings Sportsbook has Moreno entering with -180 odds making him the favorite. Meanwhile, Figueiredo enters as the +155 underdog.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 7:00 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8:00 p.m. The early prelims will air on ESPN+ while the prelim card will air on both ESPN and ESPN+. The main card for UFC 270 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.