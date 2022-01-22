How to watch Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 via live online stream

UFC 270 will return to action this weekend from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 22nd and will be highlighted by a heavyweight title bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane. The title bout will likely start just after midnight.

Gane will be the favorite heading into Saturday night’s fight as oddsmakers suggest he will come away with a victory over Ngannou as the headliner of UFC 270. DraftKings Sportsbook has Gane as a -150 favorite, while Ngannou is a +130 underdog heading into this bout.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 7:00 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8:00 p.m. The main card for UFC 270 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.