What time is the Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane fight at UFC 270?

The main card of UFC 270 consists of five fights that will be capped off by a heavyweight title match between the champion Francis Ngannou and the challenger Ciryl Gane. The event will take place live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, January 22nd.

Ngannou enters with a 16-3 record. In January of 2018, he lost a heavyweight championship match to Stipe Miocic. Ngannou lost his next match but then responded with four wins in a row. He earned another shot at Miocic’s title in March of 2021 and he won by a KO/TKO in the second round. This will be Ngannou’s first title defense as champion.

Gane served as the UFC’s interim heavyweight champion while Ngannou was temporarily out of action. Gane beat Derrick Lewis in August of 2021 by a third-round knockout, but the fight was rather one-sided. Gane is still relatively new to life as a professional fighter, but he has wasted no time launching up the rankings. He enters this fight 10-0 and looking to capture the real heavyweight championship.

The main card for the event is scheduled to get started at 10:00 p.m. ET and will be available for purchase through ESPN+ PPV. Ngannou vs. Gane is the fifth and final fight on the card. Their bout is likely to get going around 12:30 a.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard and previous bouts on the card.