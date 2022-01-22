What time is the Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo fight at UFC 270?

The UFC 270 main card consists of five matches with the penultimate fight of the night being a flyweight title match between the champion Brandon Moreno and the challenger Deiveson Figueiredo. The event will take place live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, January 22nd.

The 28-year-old champion Moreno has a career record of 19-5-2 and he won the title off of Figueiredo back in June of 2021. This will be Moreno’s first title defense and his third time taking on Figueiredo. Their first matchup ended in a draw while the second, saw Moreno win by third-round submission.

Figueiredo had won the flyweight title back in February of 2020 when he knocked out then-champion Joseph Benavidez in the second round. Figueiredo then successfully defended his title three times winning twice by submission and the third being the draw against Moreno. With this being the grudge match between the two, it should be a good match.

The main card is scheduled to get started at 10:00 p.m. ET and will be available for purchase through ESPN+ PPV, and Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo is the fourth fight on the card. Their bout is likely to get going around midnight ET, depending on the length of the undercard and previous bouts on the card.