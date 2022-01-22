What time the UFC 270 main card starts on January 22nd

UFC 270 comes to you live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, January 22nd. The main card consists of five fights and is headlined by co-main events. A flyweight title fight between the champ Brandon Moreno and the challenger Deiveson Figueiredo will be the second to last fight of the night. To cap off UFC 270, heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will take on the undefeated Ciryl Gane in a title match.

UFC 270 will get underway at 7:00 p.m. ET with two fights on the early preliminary card that will air on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+. Once that wraps, the regular preliminary card is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN and ESPN+. There are currently four fights scheduled for that part of the event.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 10:00 p.m. ET and will take place live on ESPN+ PPV. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Ngannou and Gane, it’s estimated that will start just after midnight ET.

UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV

Main event: Francis Ngannou (c) vs. Ciryl Gane (interim c), heavyweight

Francis Ngannou (c) vs. Ciryl Gane (interim c), heavyweight Brandon Moreno (c) vs. #1 Deiveson Figueiredo, flyweight

Michael Pereira vs. Andre Fialho, welterweight

#15 Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov, bantamweight

Michael Morales vs. Trevin Giles, welterweight

Preliminary card, 8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN+

Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry, bantamweight

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez, welterweight

Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira, bantamweight

Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez, lightweight

Early preliminary card, 7 p.m., UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+