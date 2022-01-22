Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira: Fight time, how to watch UFC 270 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 270 is set to get going this weekend from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, January 22nd. There is a five-bout main card that will get started around 10:00 p.m. ET and is highlighted by a heavyweight title fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane, but there’s plenty of action earlier in the day. ESPN and ESPN+ will host the preliminary card that starts at 8:00 p.m. ET, where you can watch Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira in a bantamweight bout.

Gravely enters this matchup with a 21-7 professional fighting record. He is looking to get back into the win column as he lost his last fight against Nate Maness by a second-round knockout. The worry for Gravely in this matchup is that his submission defense is one of the weaker aspects of him as a fighter and Oliveira is a specialist.

Oliveira enters with an 18-3 record with all three losses being from a unanimous decision. If the fight has ended before the final bell dings, Oliveira has come away with the win. He has a guillotine, arm triangle and a slew of chokeholds in his arsenal and 11 of his wins have come by submission. Most recently, he won against Jose Alday by a split decision in September of 2021.

How to watch Gravely vs. Oliveira

Date: Saturday, January 22nd

Fight time: Prelims start at 7:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Gravely: -250

Oliveira: +200

