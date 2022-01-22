Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius: Fight time, how to watch UFC 270 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 270 is set to get going this weekend from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, January 22nd. There is a five-bout main card that starts at 10:00 p.m. ET and is highlighted by a heavyweight title fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane, but there’s plenty of action earlier in the day. UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ will host the early preliminary card to start the day at 7:00 p.m. ET, where you can watch Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius in a women’s flyweight bout.

The 22-year-old Hansen has shown a lot of promise in her young career. She has a 7-4 record with two knockout wins and four submission victories. Most recently, she lost by unanimous decision against Cory McKenna in November of 2020. She hasn’t fought since and will need to shake off any rust quickly to compete in this one.

Jasudavicius is 10-years Hansen's senior, but she has less professional fighting experience. With a 6-1 record, she has only been competing since July of 2019. In her last night, she had a unanimous decision victory over Julia Polastri in September of 2021. Jasudavicius started her career with a submission win but hasn’t gotten into the habit of putting away fights before they come down to a decision recently. She will need to change that if she wants to make any sort of eventual title run.

How to watch Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Date: Saturday, January 22nd

Fight time: Early prelims start at 7:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Hansen: -235

Jasudavicius: +190

