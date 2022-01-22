Michael Morales vs. Trevin Giles: Fight time, how to watch UFC 270 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 270 is set to get going this weekend from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, January 22nd. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight title fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane, but there’s plenty of action earlier in the day. The main card is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN+ PPV where you can watch Michael Morales vs. Trevin Giles in a welterweight bout.

Morales enters this matchup still undefeated with a 12-0 record in his professional fighting career. At only 22 years of age, Morales is one of the brightest stars in the game and hopefully has a fruitful future ahead of him. Most recently, he won by unanimous decision against Nikolay Veretennikov in September of 2021. He has won nine of his fights by knockout.

Giles has a 14-3 record and is hoping to get back into the win column this weekend after suffering a second-round knockout against Dricus Du Plessis in July of 2021. Heading into that fight, Giles had a nice three-match win streak but just couldn’t figure out Du Plessis. Giles is a solid all-around fighter with knockout power and some good submission skills. He struggles to defend the submission, but that shouldn’t be an issue against Morales.

How to watch Morales vs. Giles

Date: Saturday, January 22nd

Fight time: Main Card starts at 10:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Morales: -115

Giles: -105

