Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Vanessa Demopoulos: Fight time, how to watch UFC 270 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 270 is set to get going this weekend from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, January 22nd. There is a five-bout main card that will start at 10:00 p.m. ET and is highlighted by a heavyweight title fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane, but there’s plenty of action earlier in the day. UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ will host the early preliminary card to start the day at 7:00 p.m. ET, where you can watch Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Vanessa Demopoulos in a women’s strawweight bout.

Gomez Juarez heads into UFC 270 with a 10-3 professional fighting record. In her last match, she suffered a first-round submission loss to Loopy Godinez back in October of 2021. Prior to that, she had put together a nice three-match win streak including two knockout victories.

Demopoulos doesn’t have as extensive a fighting career as her opponent. She enters with a 6-4 record but has lost three of her last four matches. Most recently, she lost by unanimous decision to JJ Aldrich back in August of last year. In fact, all three of her recent losses have been to a decision. Demopoulos is going to want to get the action started early and needs to come out of the gates swinging to compete in this one.

How to watch Juarez vs. Demopoulos

Date: Saturday, January 22nd

Fight time: Early prelims start at 7:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Juarez: +120

Demopoulos: -140

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.