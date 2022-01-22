Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez: Fight time, how to watch UFC 270 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 270 is set to get going this weekend from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, January 22nd. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight title fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane, but there’s plenty of action earlier in the day. ESPN and ESPN+ will host the preliminary card at 8:00 p.m. ET, where you can watch Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez in a lightweight bout.

Frevola desperately needs a win this weekend. He has lost each of his last two fights with the most recent one being a first-round knockout against Terrance McKinney in June of 2021. Not only was it an early KO, but it happened only seven seconds into the match. Needing a win and fighting for his pride, Frevola may start more defensively in this one.

Valdez puts his undefeated professional fighting record on the line at UFC 270. Most recently, he knocked out Patrik White in the second round of their matchup back in October of 2021. He stunned White with a left jab and then followed that up with a 1-2 right-left that sent White to the mat for the victory. All 10 of Valdez’s fights have been decided before the final bell and has seven knockout victories with three rear-naked choke wins.

How to watch Frevola vs. Valdez

Date: Saturday, January 22nd

Fight time: Prelims start at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Frevola: -200

Valdez: +170

