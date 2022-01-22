 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez: Fight time, how to watch UFC 270 fight via live stream, odds

Jack Della Maddalena and Pete Rodriguez fight at welterweight on the preliminary of UFC 270 on Saturday, January 22nd. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By Erik Buchinger and TeddyRicketson

Jack Della Maddalena elbows Ange Loosa in a welterweight fight during Dana White’s Contender Series season five week three at UFC APEX on September 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC 270 is set to get going this weekend from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, January 22nd. There is a five-bout main card that will start at 10:00 p.m. ET is highlighted by a heavyweight title fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane, but there’s plenty of action earlier in the day. ESPN and ESPN+ will host the preliminary card that starts at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, where you can watch Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez in a welterweight bout.

Della Maddalena enters with a 10-2 record in his professional fighting career. He lost his two first fights and has won 10 in a row. Most recently, Della Maddalena defeated Ange Loosa in September of 2021 via a unanimous decision. This was the first bout of his career to go to a decision.

Rodriguez is still relatively new to professional fighting and is 4-0 in his young career. The 25-year-old has won all of his fights by first-round knockout with his latest victory coming against Roberto Pixley in June of 2021. He has two victories that haven’t lasted even a minute so look for Rodriguez to come out swinging.

How to watch Maddalena vs. Rodriguez

Date: Saturday, January 22nd
Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Maddalena: -335
Rodriguez: +260

