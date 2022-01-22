Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez: Fight time, how to watch UFC 270 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 270 is set to get going this weekend from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, January 22nd. There is a five-bout main card that will start at 10:00 p.m. ET is highlighted by a heavyweight title fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane, but there’s plenty of action earlier in the day. ESPN and ESPN+ will host the preliminary card that starts at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, where you can watch Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez in a welterweight bout.

Della Maddalena enters with a 10-2 record in his professional fighting career. He lost his two first fights and has won 10 in a row. Most recently, Della Maddalena defeated Ange Loosa in September of 2021 via a unanimous decision. This was the first bout of his career to go to a decision.

Rodriguez is still relatively new to professional fighting and is 4-0 in his young career. The 25-year-old has won all of his fights by first-round knockout with his latest victory coming against Roberto Pixley in June of 2021. He has two victories that haven’t lasted even a minute so look for Rodriguez to come out swinging.

How to watch Maddalena vs. Rodriguez

Date: Saturday, January 22nd

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Maddalena: -335

Rodriguez: +260

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.