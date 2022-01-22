 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry: Fight time, how to watch UFC 270 fight via live stream, odds

Raoni Barcelos and Victor Henry fight at bantamweight on the preliminary card of UFC 270 on Saturday, January 22nd. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By Erik Buchinger

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Busan-Barcelos vs Nurmagomedov Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 270 is set to get going this weekend from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, January 22nd. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight title fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane, but there’s plenty of action earlier in the day. ESPN and ESPN+ will host the preliminary card on Saturday, where you can watch Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry in a bantamweight bout.

Saturday night’s preliminary card will get started at 8:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN and ESPN+. Barcelos is a significant favorite heading into this fight.

Barcelos had a nine-fight winning streak snapped in his last bout when he was defeated by Timur Valiev in June to drop his record down to 16-2. Henry will enter with a 21-5 record and after having his eight-fight streak ended by Denis Lavrentyev, he beat Albert Morales in a rear naked choke in October.

How to watch Barcelos vs. Henry

Date: Saturday, January 22nd
Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Barcelos: -510
Henry: +375

