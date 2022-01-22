 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full card for UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane

We take a look at what to expect from the full card for UFC 270 topped by Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane fighting for the heavyweight title.

By TeddyRicketson
Opponents Francis Ngannou of Cameroon and Ciryl Gane of France face off during the UFC 270 press conference at the Anaheim Convention Center on January 20, 2022 in Anaheim, California. Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC 270 comes to you live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, January 22nd. The early preliminary card starts at 7:00 p.m. on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+. The preliminary card is next up at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+. The big show gets started at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

UFC 270 is headlined by the heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou defending his title against the challenger Ciryl Gane. Ngannou is the underdog with +125 odds which makes Gane the slight favorite with -145 odds. The penultimate fight of the night is a flyweight championship match between Brandon Moreno and the challenger Deiveson Figueiredo. Moreno is the favorite with -180 odds while Figueiredo is the underdog with +155 odds.

On the preliminary card, Pete Rodriguez puts his undefeated streak on the line as he takes on Jack Della Maddalena in a welterweight bout. Rodriguez is the heavy underdog with +260 odds while Della Maddalena is the favorite with -335 odds. With another undefeated streak on the line, Genaro Valdez meets Matt Frevola in a lightweight matchup. Valdez is the underdog with +170 odds while Frevola is the favorite sporting -200 odds.

UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV

  • Main event: Francis Ngannou (c) vs. Ciryl Gane (interim c), heavyweight
  • Brandon Moreno (c) vs. #1 Deiveson Figueiredo, flyweight
  • Michael Pereira vs. Andre Fialho, welterweight
  • #15 Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov, bantamweight
  • Michael Morales vs. Trevin Giles, welterweight

Preliminary card, 8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN+

  • Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry, bantamweight
  • Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez, welterweight
  • Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira, bantamweight
  • Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez, lightweight

Early preliminary card, 7 p.m., UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+

  • Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Vanessa Demopoulos, strawweight
  • Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius, flyweight

