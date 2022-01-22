Full card for UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane

UFC 270 comes to you live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, January 22nd. The early preliminary card starts at 7:00 p.m. on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+. The preliminary card is next up at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+. The big show gets started at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

UFC 270 is headlined by the heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou defending his title against the challenger Ciryl Gane. Ngannou is the underdog with +125 odds which makes Gane the slight favorite with -145 odds. The penultimate fight of the night is a flyweight championship match between Brandon Moreno and the challenger Deiveson Figueiredo. Moreno is the favorite with -180 odds while Figueiredo is the underdog with +155 odds.

On the preliminary card, Pete Rodriguez puts his undefeated streak on the line as he takes on Jack Della Maddalena in a welterweight bout. Rodriguez is the heavy underdog with +260 odds while Della Maddalena is the favorite with -335 odds. With another undefeated streak on the line, Genaro Valdez meets Matt Frevola in a lightweight matchup. Valdez is the underdog with +170 odds while Frevola is the favorite sporting -200 odds.

UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV

Main event: Francis Ngannou (c) vs. Ciryl Gane (interim c), heavyweight

Francis Ngannou (c) vs. Ciryl Gane (interim c), heavyweight Brandon Moreno (c) vs. #1 Deiveson Figueiredo, flyweight

Michael Pereira vs. Andre Fialho, welterweight

#15 Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov, bantamweight

Michael Morales vs. Trevin Giles, welterweight

Preliminary card, 8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN+

Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry, bantamweight

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez, welterweight

Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira, bantamweight

Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez, lightweight

Early preliminary card, 7 p.m., UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+