Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho: Fight time, how to watch UFC 270 fight via live stream, odds

Michel Pereira and Andre Fialho fight at welterweight on the main card of UFC 270 on Saturday, January 22nd. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By Erik Buchinger
UFC 270 is set to get going this weekend from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, January 22nd. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight title fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane. Ahead of that on the main card will be a welterweight contest between Michel Pereira and Andre Fialho. We’ll break down all you need to know.

The main card will get started at 10:00 p.m. ET, and it can be seen on ESPN+ PPV with Pereira coming in as the favorite to come away with a victory on Saturday night.

Fialho will enter with a 14-3 with one no contest, and he won four consecutive fights heading into this bout. His last victory came in October when he defeated Stefan Sekulic. Pereira has a 26-11 record with a pair of no contests, and he won three fights in a row including a win over Niko Price in July in his most recent bout.

How to watch Pereira vs. Fialho

Date: Saturday, January 22nd
Fight time: Main card starts at 10:00 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Pereira: -280
Fialho: +225

