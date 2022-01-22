 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov: Fight time, how to watch UFC 270 fight via live stream, odds

Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov fight at bantamweight on the main card of UFC 270 on Saturday, January 22nd. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By Erik Buchinger
MMA: UFC Fight Night-Washington DC-Stamann vs Yadong Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 270 is set to get going this weekend from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, January 22nd. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight title fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane. Ahead of that on the main card will be a bantamweight contest between Cody Stamann and Said Nurmagomedov.

Saturday night’s main card will get going at 10:00 p.m. ET, and it can be seen on ESPN+ PPV. Nurmagomedov is the favorite heading into this bout.

Stamann will enter with a 19-4-1 record and lost two straight fights - most recently against Merab Dvalishvili last May, and he hasn’t won a fight since June 2020. Nurmagomedov has a 14-2 record and picked up a victory in his last fight against Mark Striegl, which took place in October 2020 after a loss.

How to watch Stamann vs. Nurmagomedov

Date: Saturday, January 22nd
Fight time: Main card starts at 10:00 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Stamann: +165
Nurmagomedov: -195

