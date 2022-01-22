Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov: Fight time, how to watch UFC 270 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 270 is set to get going this weekend from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, January 22nd. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight title fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane. Ahead of that on the main card will be a bantamweight contest between Cody Stamann and Said Nurmagomedov.

Saturday night’s main card will get going at 10:00 p.m. ET, and it can be seen on ESPN+ PPV. Nurmagomedov is the favorite heading into this bout.

Stamann will enter with a 19-4-1 record and lost two straight fights - most recently against Merab Dvalishvili last May, and he hasn’t won a fight since June 2020. Nurmagomedov has a 14-2 record and picked up a victory in his last fight against Mark Striegl, which took place in October 2020 after a loss.

How to watch Stamann vs. Nurmagomedov

Date: Saturday, January 22nd

Fight time: Main card starts at 10:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Stamann: +165

Nurmagomedov: -195

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.