Full list of winners and stoppages from UFC 270 on Saturday, January 22nd [VIDEO]

UFC 270 heads to Orange County, California and the Honda Center in Anaheim on Saturday, January 22nd. The first fight of the preliminary card brings the combatants to the octagon at 7:00 p.m. ET, while the five-bout main card starts at 10:00 p.m. ET.

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou defends his title against a challenger holding an interim belt in Ciryl Gane because of Ngannou’s desire for an extended break after winning the championship. Ngannou checks in as the underdog at +125 odds, making Gane a -145 favorite.

The co-main event features the UFC flyweight title as champion Brandon Moreno takes on Deiveson Figueiredo for the third consecutive time. Moreno is the favorite with -180 odds while Figueiredo is the underdog with +155 odds.

We’ll be here all night with the results from the fights, as well as some stats and analysis as well as whatever video we can glean from the internet of big moments.

Here is the complete fight card for UFC 270, with the finishing method odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for each bout included:

UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV

Main event: Francis Ngannou (c) vs. Ciryl Gane (interim c), heavyweight

Francis Ngannou To Win By KO/TKO/DQ +150

Francis Ngannou To Win By Submission +2200

Francis Ngannou To Win By Decision +1200

Draw +5000

Ciryl Gane To Win By KO/TKO/DQ +225

Ciryl Gane To Win By Submission +800

Ciryl Gane To Win By Decision +250

Brandon Moreno (c) vs. #1 Deiveson Figueiredo, flyweight

Brandon Moreno To Win By KO/TKO/DQ +450

Brandon Moreno To Win By Submission +275

Brandon Moreno To Win By Decision +215

Draw +5000

Deiveson Figueiredo To Win By KO/TKO/DQ +550

Deiveson Figueiredo To Win By Submission +900

Deiveson Figueiredo To Win By Decision +350

Michael Pereira vs. Andre Fialho, welterweight

Michel Pereira To Win By KO/TKO/DQ +165

Michel Pereira To Win By Submission +500

Michel Pereira To Win By Decision +200

Draw+ 5000

Andre Fialho To Win By KO/TKO/DQ +400

Andre Fialho To Win By Submission +2000

Andre Fialho To Win By Decision +800

#15 Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov, bantamweight

Cody Stamann To Win By KO/TKO/DQ +1000

Cody Stamann To Win By Submission +2200

Cody Stamann To Win By Decision +225

Draw +5000

Said Nurmagomedov To Win By KO/TKO/DQ +450

Said Nurmagomedov To Win By Submission +700

Said Nurmagomedov To Win By Decision +110

Michael Morales vs. Trevin Giles, welterweight

Michael Morales To Win By KO/TKO/DQ +350

Michael Morales To Win By Submission +800

Michael Morales To Win By Decision +240

Draw +5000

Trevin Giles To Win By KO/TKO/DQ +400

Trevin Giles To Win By Submission +1100

Trevin Giles To Win By Decision +200

Preliminary card, 8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN+

Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry, bantamweight

Raoni Barcelos To Win By KO/TKO/DQ +200

Raoni Barcelos To Win By Submission +350

Raoni Barcelos To Win By Decision +120

Draw +5000

Victor Henry To Win By KO/TKO/DQ +1600

Victor Henry To Win By Submission +2000

Victor Henry To Win By Decision +700

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez, welterweight

Jack Della Maddalena To Win By KO/TKO/DQ -135

Jack Della Maddalena To Win By Submission +600

Jack Della Maddalena To Win By Decision +400

Draw +5000

Pete Rodriguez To Win By KO/TKO/DQ +400

Pete Rodriguez To Win By Submission +1800

Pete Rodriguez To Win By Decision +1400

Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira, bantamweight

Tony Gravely To Win By KO/TKO/DQ +200

Tony Gravely To Win By Submission +1000

Tony Gravely To Win By Decision +150

Draw +5000

Saimon Oliveira To Win By KO/TKO/DQ +1200

Saimon Oliveira To Win By Submission +450

Saimon Oliveira To Win By Decision +550

Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez, lightweight

Matt Frevola To Win By KO/TKO/DQ +330

Matt Frevola To Win By Submission +400

Matt Frevola To Win By Decision +200

Draw +5000

Genaro Valdez To Win By KO/TKO/DQ +330

Genaro Valdez To Win By Submission +900

Genaro Valdez To Win By Decision +800

Early preliminary card, 7 p.m., UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+

Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Vanessa Demopoulos, strawweight

Silvana Gomez Juarez To Win By KO/TKO/DQ +450

Silvana Gomez Juarez To Win By Submission +1600

Silvana Gomez Juarez To Win By Decision +240

Draw +5000

Vanessa Demopoulos To Win By KO/TKO/DQ +800

Vanessa Demopoulos To Win By Submission +450

Vanessa Demopoulos To Win By Decision +150

Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius, flyweight

Kay Hansen To Win By KO/TKO/DQ +800

Kay Hansen To Win By Submission +400

Kay Hansen To Win By Decision +100

Draw +5000

Jasmine Jasudavicius To Win By KO/TKO/DQ +900

Jasmine Jasudavicius To Win By Submission +2500

Jasmine Jasudavicius To Win By Decision +275

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.