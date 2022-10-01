How to watch UFC Fight Night: Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan via live stream

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas will be the site for a showdown between Mackenzie Dern and Xiaonan Yan. The fight takes place on Saturday, October 1 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and headline a six-fight main card, There are also seven fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 4 p.m. on ESPN+.

Mackenzie Dern (12-2) is one of the most prolific grapplers in the sport. In her latest bout, Dern earned a split decision win over Tecia Torres at UFC 273 back in April. The former Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion has won five of her last six fights and looks to put her name into big fight contention this Saturday with a victory.

Xianonan Yan (15-3) is a fierce striker looking to avenge back to back losses. Yan had her fair chances at the top of the women’s strawweight division, losing to current champion Carla Esparza in 2021 and also falling via split decision to No. 3 Marina Rodriguez at UFC 272 in March. If Yan can get some punches off, she can very well right the ship in this battle of contrasting fight styles.

Mackenzie Dern is a betting favorite at -230 on Draftkings Sportsbook. Yan is a +195 underdog.

UFC Fight Night: Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Or you can purchase it a part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.