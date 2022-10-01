What time the UFC Fight Night main card starts on Saturday, October 1

UFC Fight Night returns to the APEX in Paradise, Nevada on Saturday, October 1. It’s a full night of fights that will be headlined by women strawweights Mackenzie Dern and Xiaonan Yan. Dern is ranked No. 5 in the women’s strawweight division and Song is ranked No. 6.

The event will get underway at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with seven fights on the preliminary card. The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 7 p.m. ET. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Dern and Yan, it’s estimated to start just after 9 p.m. ET.

Dern (12-2) is one of the most prolific grapplers in the sport and has won five of her last six fights. She looks to put her name into big fight contention with a victory this Saturday.

Yan (15-3) is a fierce striker looking to avenge back to back losses. If Yan can get her punches off, she can very well right the ship in this battle of contrasting styles. Dern is the betting favorite at -230 on Draftkings Sportsbook. Yan is a +195 underdog.

The co-main event is a welterweight showdown between Randy Brown and Francisco Trinaldo. Both fighters are hot as Brown (15-4) has won his last three fights in the octagon, while Trinaldo (28-8) has won back to back fights.