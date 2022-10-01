Full card for UFC Fight Night: Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan will be held at the UFC APEX in Paradise, Nevada on Saturday, October 16. The main card will be headlined by a top 10 fight in the women’s strawweight division between Mackenzie Dern and Xiaonan Yan. The main card will be streaming live on ESPN+ and is expected to start at 7 p.m.

The preliminary card will kick things off at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The preliminary card features seven matches.

Dern (12-2) is the No. 5 ranked women’s strawweight in the UFC and she has won five of her last 6 fights in the UFC. The former Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion earned a split decision win over Tecia Torres at UFC 273 back in April.

Yan (15-3) is on a two fight losing streak. She has had her fair chances at the top of the women’s strawweight division, losing to current champion Carla Esparza in 2021 and also falling via split decision to No. 3 Marina Rodriguez at UFC 272 in March. Despite her recent losses, Yan is still a capable striker and boasts a solid record with only three losses.

A win for Dern would bolt her potential to become a contender in the women’s strawweight division. Dern is a -225 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. Yan is the underdog at +190.

UFC Fight Night: Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: #5 Mackenzie Dern vs. #6 Yan Xiaonan, women’s strawweight

#5 Mackenzie Dern vs. #6 Yan Xiaonan, women’s strawweight Randy Brown vs. Francisco Trinaldo, welterweight

Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones, bantamweight

#12 Sodiq Yusuff vs. Don Shanis, featherweight

John Castaneda vs. Daniel Santos, bantamweight

Mike Davis vs. Viacheslav Borshchev, lightweight

Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+