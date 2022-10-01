Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC Apex in Paradise, Nevada on Saturday, October 1 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card with No. 5 ranked women’s strawweight Mackenzie Dern taking on No. 6 ranked women’s strawweight Xiaonan Yan in the main event. The fight will air on ESPN+.

Dern (12-2) is one of the most prolific grapplers in the sport. In her latest bout, Dern earned a split decision win over Tecia Torres at UFC 273 back in April. The former Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion has won five of her last six fights and looks to put her name into big fight contention this Saturday with a victory.

Yan (15-3) is looking to breakthrough and snap a two fight losing streak. She is a skilled striker and her ability to land punches will be key. If Yan can get some punches off, she can very well bounce back in this battle of contrasting fight styles.

How to watch Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan

Date: Saturday, October 1

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Dern: -230

Yan: +195

Splits: 73% of handle, 81% of bets on Dern

It’ll be an interesting bout of two contrasting styles. Dern is a strong play on the moneyline due to her ability to win by submission and considering she has won five of her last 6. For Yan, she is hungry to get back in the win column and snap a two fight losing streak. Take Dern by submission or on the moneyline, her grappling skills could overwhelm Yan into dropping her third fight in a row.