Sodiq Yusuff vs. Don Shainis: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC Apex in Paradise, Nevada on Saturday, October 1 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card including a showdown between the no. 12 ranked fighter in the featherweight division Sodiq Yusuff and UFC newcomer Don Shainis. The fight will air on ESPN+.

Yusuff (12-2) has been highly regarded as a next level prospect and is fresh off a victory in March where he defeated Alex Caceres by unanimous decision. Yusuff was set to fight Giga Chikadze on September 17, before an injury forced Chikadze to withdraw. Yusuff has won seven of his last bouts and is a fierce striker who is hungry to take a step up in the featherweight ranks.

Shainis (12-3) will be making his UFC debut on the heels of a five-fight win streak. His last three wins have come via knockout, and he currently holds the Cage Titans featherweight title and the FAC lightweight belt. This will be a tough opening test for Shainis.

How to watch Sodiq Yusuff vs. Don Shainis

Date: Saturday, October 1

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Yusuff: -975

Shainis: +675

Splits: 59% of handle, 84% of bets on Yusuff

Yusuff is a heavy favorite here and it’ll be a tough outing for Shainis, despite him having won straight fights. Lean toward Yusuff to win by KO or TKO, as his hand speed and power could overwhelm Shainis who is making his UFC debut.