Randy Brown vs. Francisco Trinaldo: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC Apex in Paradise, Nevada on Saturday, October 1 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card with the co-main event a welterweight showdown between Randy Brown and Francisco Trinaldo. The fight will air on ESPN+.

Brown (15-4) is currently on a three fight win streak, recently defeating Kalinn Williams by split decision at UFC 274 in May. Brown has definitive advantages in height, reach, and age entering this fight. The 32-year-old stands at 6’3 with a 78 in. reach. This combined with a polished Brazilian Jiu-jitsu background make him a tough competitor.

Trinaldo (28-8) is coming off back to back wins of his own, also securing a win at UFC 274, defeating Danny Roberts by decision. At age 44, rumors have swirled this could be Trinaldo’s very last fight in the octagon. The savvy vet will look to go out with some fireworkers.

How to watch Randy Brown vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Date: Saturday, October 1

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Brown: -325

Trinaldo: +270

Splits: 77% of handle, 87% of bets on Brown

Brown has been hot of late and holds an undeniable advantage in height and reach. He has shown promise and a win over a veteran like Trinaldo will boost his resume. Trinaldo is no slouch and will come with energy winning his last two contests. Brown is streaking and it’s unlikely he falls to Trinaldo. Brown by KO or TKO along with moneyline is the best play here.