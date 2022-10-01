Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC Apex in Paradise, Nevada on Saturday, October 1 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card including a bantamweight showdown between Raoni Barcelos and Trevin Jones. The fight will air on ESPN+.

Barcelos (16-3) is looking to shake off a two fight losing streak and land a win. After promotion, he won five straight fight prior to the current losing skid. Barcelos is a good all around talent and in his last bout, he lost a tough decision to Timur Valiev in June 2021. These two were set to meet at UFC 199 in December 2021 before Jones withdrew due to injury.

Jones (13-8) has also dropped his last two fights, including a March matchup against Javid Basharat. This is a bit of a crossroads for Jones, who has fallen short and not lived up to his potential in the 135 pound division. Jones has also faced a number of injuries, even forcing him to miss his initial fight versus Barcelos back in December 2021.

How to watch Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones

Date: Saturday, October 1

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Barcelos: -240

Jones: +200

Splits: 84% of handle, 74% of bets on Barcelos

This has the making of a good old fashion slug fest, as both enter the ring on two fight losing streaks, desperate to get a win. Barcelos based on the eye test should win, but who knows what a fully healthy and rested Jones has to offer. Expect both to throw a lot of punches, but lean toward Barcelos by decision or on the money line.