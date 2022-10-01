Mike Davis vs. Viacheslav Borshchev: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC Apex in Paradise, Nevada on Saturday, October 1 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card including a lightweight division showdown between Mike Davis and Viacheslav Borshchev. The fight will air on ESPN+.

Davis (9-2) is an intriguing prospect at 29 years old, he has won his last two fights and has some serious knockout power. Seven of his 9 wins have come via knockout and he’s looking to add another fighter to that tally. As of late, Davis has also added some grappling to his arsenal and it will be on full display this Saturday.

Borshchev (6-2) is looking to get back into the win column after falling short to Marc Diakiese by decision in March of this year. A crafty fighter with a solid kickboxing background, his punches pack power and he will need to get after Davis for any chance at an upset.

Date: Saturday, October 1

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Davis: -180

Borshchev: +155

Splits: 78% of handle, 71% of bets on Davis

The stage is set for Davis to display his improved fight style while Borshchev will be in upset mode. Outside of a potential power shot from Borshchev, lean toward Davis by decision/TKO. The ample experience combined with the speed and craftiness could very well allow Davis to drop Borshchev on the canvas.