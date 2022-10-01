John Castaneda vs. Daniel Santos: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC Apex in Paradise, Nevada on Saturday, October 1 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a catchweight showdown between John Castaneda vs. Daniel Santos. The fight will air on ESPN+.

Castaneda (19-5) is currently on a two fight win-streak. His last contest he won in convincing fashion, a technical submission of Miles Jones in February. He looks to carry that momentum into this showdown.

John Castaneda put Johns to sleep #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/mtTrD4Jh26 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 6, 2022

Santos (9-2) suffered his first loss in the UFC on his debut last time out against Julio Arce in April. Looking for his first win in the promotion, Santos has a tough task lined up against Castaneda.

How to watch John Castaneda vs. Daniel Santos

Date: Saturday, October 1

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Castaneda: -180

Santos: +155

Splits: 79% of handle, 80% of bets on Castaneda

Castaneda has won his last two bouts while Santos is itching to get a well needed victory in the promotion. There will be plenty of exchanges in this one as both fighters like to strike and get after their opponent. Ultimately, lean toward Castaneda via decision, it is the best play here.