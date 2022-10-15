How to watch UFC Fight Night: Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araújo via live stream

The UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada will be the site for a showdown between #5 Alexa Grasso and #6 Viviane Araujo. The fight will be held on Saturday, October 15 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and headline a five-fight main card, There are also six fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 4 p.m. on ESPN+.

Grasso enters with a 14-3 record and has won three fights in a row. She picked up a first-round submission against Joanne Wood in her last fight. This was her first submission win of her career and could spark a new facet of her fighting profile. She’s never had a title fight but could be in line for one next year if she picks up an important win on Saturday.

Araujo has gone 3-2 in her last five fights but enters with an overall 11-3 record. She was away from the octagon for a year but returned in May of 2022. Araujo secured the unanimous decision win over Andrea Lee. Each of her last six fights have gone the distance.

Grasso is an early betting favorite at -230 on Draftkings Sportsbook. Araujo is betting at +195.

UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Araujo will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Or you can purchase it as part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.